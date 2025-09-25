Disney+ Will Be Increasing Prices Next Month

An increase in Disney+ prices subscriptions is in order and will be in effect this coming October, on the 21st. Bundles that have Disney+ as part of the subscription will also increase in price. Disney+ with ads is priced at $9.99 currently, which will increase next month to $11.99. The premium plan that is ad free will be set at $18.99, from the current price of $15.99.

After the increase in prices last year, Disney has also clamped down on password sharing, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers. This is an unusual time for Disney to raise prices on their subscription considering the backlash the company faced due to its decision on pulling out the Jimmy Kimmel show.

ABC, a Disney owned network, reported that Jimmy Kimmel Live will no longer be airing, which has resulted in a campaign that encouraged subscribers of the platform to cancel their subscriptions on Disney+ and even if the show will be reinstated, the price increase could lead to more loss of customers or keep subscribers from coming back.