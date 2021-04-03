Disney’s MagicMobile for Apple Wallet launches

iPhone and Apple Watch users can now download the MagicMobile service and gain digital access to various attractions and services in Disney Parks.

MagicMobile is the digital version of Disney’s MagicBand software. A digital pass will be created via Apple Wallet, which may be scanned via NFC. There are new features added, such as unlocking hotel rooms and linking a PhotoPass for extra functionality.

The card may be used in Express Mode, which means the user can swipe his or her iPhone thru a terminal without needing to unlock it. However, associated passes will require the user to unlock their iPhones. Disney’s Express Mode will also allow the user to use their card even after the phone’s battery reaches zero.

My Disney Experience users can now add the MagicMobile service and manage passes within. Multiple passes are allowed on just one device for easy management, and cards can be customized with animated characters.