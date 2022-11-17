Ditch the Cable Clutter with a 20% Off Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

If you’ve missed the recent discount of the MagSafe Duo, don’t worry- the offer is back and ready for more takers. Today, you can buy the official MagSafe Duo Charger for just $103 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

The MagSafe Duo can effectively power and juice up your daily device essentials, namely the Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods. Prop the magnetic coil up and you can view your Apple Watch in Nightstand Mode. MagSafe technology makes wireless charging easier since all you have to do is place your iPhone near the port and it will start working.

Included is a 1-meter cable, which means you won’t have to buy a cable to start using it. Another noteworthy mention is the device’s portability- it’s just roughly the size of a credit card, and it folds within for storage aspects. Instead of bringing an iPhone charger and an Apple Watch charger, you can just buy this and simplify things.

Grab the 20% off Apple MagSafe Duo today!