Do Some Smart Shopping with the 20% Off Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

MagSafe for your iPhone is definitely a feature you’ll want to use, but adding accessories can be ultimately costly. You can, however, save 20 percent on the Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand, which is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Belkin’s MagSafe Charging Stand is minimalist and occupies only a small space in your desk, but the use you can get from it is tremendous, especially if you have an AirPods as well. Just place your iPhone in landscape or portrait mode and wait for the magnet to work. The item props up your iPhone and doubles as a stand while delivering up to 15W wireless charging.

Belkin is one of the few trusted brands that’s similar to Apple in quality. Its MagSafe charger is also engineered using official MagSafe technology. Get the discounted Belkin MagSafe Charging Stand for just $79.99 today!