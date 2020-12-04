Docuseries ‘Gutsy Women’ to be hosted by Chelsea and Hillary Clinton

Apple has given the green light on a docuseries titled ‘Gutsy Women’, which will be executive produced and hosted by Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton.

‘Gutsy Women’ tells the story of a group of women trailblazers and is based on the book ‘The Book of Gutsy Women- Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience’. It will focus on women portraits like Malala Yousafzai, Eleanor Roosevelt, Clara Barton, Sally Ride, Marie Curie, Ada Lovelace, Anne Frank, Edith Windsor, Harriet Tubman, Mary Ritter Beard, Maria Von Trapp, Helen Keller and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Hidden Light productions and director Sam Branson will be producing the series. Hillary Clinton recently tweeted about the AppleTV adaptation of the book as a teaser for the upcoming show.

‘Gutsy Women’ does not have a release date yet but it’s expected to appear on Apple TV+. The platform already has notable documentaries such as ‘Boys State’, ‘The Elephant Queen’, ‘The Oprah Conversation’ and more.