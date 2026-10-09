Dolby Atmos Coming to Apple TV F1

This month, Apple TV coverage of Formula 1 will be adding Dolby Atmos support. Support for Dolby Atmos will begin with the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, taking place on October 23 for those devices that have Dolby Atmos support.

Dolby Atmos creates an immersive watching experience when streaming Formula 1 sessions, putting them in the race on their TV. Dolby Atmos will have commentary, engines, pit-lane activity, battles on-track, and the team radio.

Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision merged together to capture the full intensity that happens in Formula 1 races to pull them closer to the grid. Formula 1 and Apple have declared a partnership that will last 5 years to provide them streaming rights to Formula 1 in the United States, giving them access to watch all sessions throughout the season from free practice sessions to the Grand Prix itself.