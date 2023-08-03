Dolby Atmos to arrive on the PlayStation 5 console

PlayStation 5 owners will be receiving Dolby Atmos support in an upcoming update.

Sony recently mentioned an update that adds Dolby Atmos to its latest gaming console. Currently, the update is in beta phase and undergoing testing. Once live, the console will have 3D audio output support through Tempest 3D AudioTech as Dolby Atmos tracks. What this means is that the PS5’s proprietary audio will now work with systems that support Dolby Atmos.

With the incoming support, HomePods owners who have set their home systems through Apple TV 4K can put out 7.1 and 5.1 Dolby Atmos audio. HomePod mini generally has Dolby Atmos support out of the box, but it does not recognize 7.1 or 5.1 channel audio. Sony is currently having the beta version tested before a public release, although there isn’t an exact date on when this will happen. It’s believed that Sony will launch it a few weeks after beta testing begins.