Domino’s Pizza adds ordering option through CarPlay

Restaurant chain Domino’s Pizza recently updated its app to provide an order option via CarPlay to US customers.

The Domino’s app on CarPlay now has an ordering support. However, topping options are currently limited to recently placed or preselected orders. Domino’s claims that they are the first to have CarPlay integration in their industry. Along with the CarPlay integration, the company has also added the option to order a pizza using an Apple Watch, among other things.

Those interested should download the Domino’s app on their iPhones, then open it on CarPlay and choose ‘Call to Order’ or ‘Tap to Order’. In the ‘Tap to Order’ side, users can pick from preselected ‘Easy Order’ choices saved on their profile or repeat the last placed order. The ‘Call to Order’ option lets users speak to a representative. On CarPlay, the Domino’s app allows users to check their order status and see nearby Domino’s Pizza locations.