‘Donda’ album by Kanye West reaches 60 million Apple Music streams on first day

Not long after Kanye West’s album, ‘Donda’ was released it set a new 2021 record for most streams on the first day. The number of plays reached 60 million within a 24-hour window.

‘Donda’ is now the 3rd most streamed album within a 24-window after its release. Kanye West’s album also went to the top in 152 countries and set another record. The highest record belongs to ‘KOD’ album by J Cole in 2018, where it reached 64.5 million streams, followed closely by ‘Views’ by Drake, which garnered approximately 63.5 million streams.

After ‘Donda’ was released, West went on social media and announced that the album was introduced to the public without his approval. Originally, the launch date was July but West postponed it until August 6, then August 22. The following week saw it appearing on Spotify and Apple Music.

A public listening party was held on July 22 in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.