Downgrading to iOS 16.2 no longer an option

Apple has stopped the signing of iOS 16.2 after the release of iOS 16.3 in January.

The Cupertino-based company routinely deactivates older iOS versions for users to encourage them to keep their devices up to date. With this action, users that have updated to iOS 16.3 will no longer have the option to downgrade to iOS 16.2.

iOS 16.2 contained many added features, which include iCloud Advanced Data Protection, the Freeform app, Apple Music Sing, and more. iOS 16.3, which was launched on January 23, adds new HomeKit model support, Emergency SOS changes, and Apple ID security keys.

iOS 16.4 is a yet-to-be-released update, and it does not have a specific launch day yet. Similarly, Apple has stopped signing iOS 12.5.6 and iOS 15.7.2 after iOS 12.5.7 and iOS 15.7.3 were made public in January.