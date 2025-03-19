Downgrading to iOS 18.3.1 No Longer Possible

Apple has officially made iOS users unable to downgrade to iOS 18.3.1.

iPhone users can no longer sign iOS 18.3.1, which means those who updated their devices to iOS 18.3.2 won’t be able to go back. Apple debuted iOS 18.3.2 around last week, and stopped signage then. Older versions of iOS are routinely phased out, especially when there’s a newer update. A non-signed operating system may not be installed on an iPhone because Apple has a server-side authentication system. Currently, iPhone devices that support iOS 18 have only one option- to download and install iOS 18.3.2.

Having an older iOS means there’s greater vulnerability as it doesn’t have the latest bug fixes and security patches. Apple prevents this from happening by stopping older iOS versions from being available. iOS 18.3.2 includes a vulnerability fix that might have been actively exploited.