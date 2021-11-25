Driver’s license feature on iOS 15 delayed

A website update reveals how a much-anticipated feature in iOS 15 might be delayed until next year.

The ability to add a driver’s license in the Apple Watch and iPhone has been delayed until next year after Apple said it would make an appearance in late 2021. The Cupertino-based company mentioned that Georgia and Arizona would be the first states to have access to the feature, quickly followed by Utah, Oklahoma, Maryland, Kentucky, Iowa and Connecticut.

Apple said it’s currently in discussion with the rest of the states for implementation. TSA security checkpoints are among the first locations to see a digital ID presentation in the Wallet app- users can present their digital ID to TSA without needing to hand over the device or take out their physical ID.

Adding a digital ID to the Apple Wallet app is a matter of tapping the + sign and choosing either state ID or driver’s license. As of iOS 15.2 beta the feature hasn’t made an appearance yet.