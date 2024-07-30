News

Dual display support added to macOS Sonoma 14.6

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Sonoma 14.6

The newest macOS Sonoma update introduces a new feature for dual display support.

Apple released macOS Sonoma 14.6 and added dual display support. This feature is especially helpful for those who have the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro model, as the machine can now have two connected external displays even when the lid is closed. When the M3 MacBook Air lineup was released dual display support was immediately available, but not for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip. During that time, Apple promised similar support and delivered on its promise with the recent update.

macOS Sonoma 14.6

The dual display addition is mentioned on Apple’s official support document for macOS Sonoma, as well as ones for the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with M3 chip. macOS Sonoma 14.6 also adds security fixes on a number of issues, although none of them have been seen in the wild.

TAGGED: , ,
