Duolingo Violates Apple Design Guidelines With Ads Promoted On Dynamic Island

Duolingo, a language learning app, apparently has been using the iPhone feature Live Activity to show ads on the iPhone. A message to claim your Siper offer is displayed on the device’s Dynamic Island and Lock Screen. This breaches the design guidelines made by Apple.

Several reports on Reddit state that the app for Duolingo has been showing ads for its paid subscription called “Super Offer”. The guidelines for Live Activity at Apple state that they cannot use the feature to show promos or ads. Apps that breach the interface guidelines may lead to their app being pulled from Apple’s App Store. Duolingo may have stopped showing its ad after some users complained about it.

You can find the guidelines for the Live Activity feature on the Apple developer website. Duolingo is an educational app you could use if you want to learn a different language and build your vocabulary.