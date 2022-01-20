Dutch dating apps may offer alternative payment systems on App Store soon

The Netherlands intends to discuss third party payment methods with dating app developers for the App Store to meet ruling requirements.

The ACM, or Authority for Consumers and Markets recently came to a ruling that points out Apple is exercising an ‘abuse of market power’ when it restricted dating apps from using alternative payment systems. The regulators gave Apple an ultimatum to change its policy or face a fine of 50 million euros a week.

Apple answered by stating they would allow App Store dating apps in the region the option to use third party payment options. It’s the first time Apple agreed to the demand as it usually forces developers to use the first-party platform.

The ACM plans to assess and see if the changes meet the ruling, and as part of the process will meet with providers The Match Group and others to address specific concerns surrounding the decision.