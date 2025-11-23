News

E2EE ‘Chat’ Launched By X

By Samantha Wiley
Chat has been rolled out by X, it is an E2EE, or end-to-end encrypted, replacing the platform’s current direct messaging service. Chat is being distributed for iOS users on X with support for voice and video calls, file sharing, editing and deleting messages sent in the past, and disappearing messages.


Old messages you have on the previous direct messaging system will be carried over to Chat, and users can now opt to be notified if someone takes screenshots of their messages as well as block screenshots taken. X has acknowledged that their system does not have any safeguards against attacks from the man-in -middle where encrypted convos can be intercepted without any party noticing.

New chat tools have been previewed by X the past few months, with a beta version of the encrypted messaging feature rolled out earlier, and will be solving issues left open in May. The android version is coming soon.


