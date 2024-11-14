News

Early Black Friday Deal: AirPods 3 On Sale For Only $102

By Samantha Wiley
Apple AirPods

The AirPods 3 hit an all-time low price at $102.00, a big drop from $169.00 on Amazon as an early Black Friday sale, which is coming on November 29.

Apple AirPods 3rd gen features spatial audio that’s personalized, matching your ear shape and head tracking to deliver an immersive experience when listening to music or movies, making you feel like you have speakers around you.

Apple AirPods
Preview Product Price
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, Lightning Charging Case Included, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio,... $169.00 $102.76Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

You can bring your AirPods anywhere you go, so you can listen to music while working out or just in case it rains or you get wet, you don’t have to worry about your AirPods 3 breaking because it is rated an IPX4, a water and sweat resistant gadget, for both AirPods and case.

The AirPods 3 also features force sensor controls so you can adjust the volume of your gadget, as well as make calls, end, mute and unmute, and activate SIRI your personal assistant to perform tasks for you.

Order your AirPods today!

