Echo Dot Kids Edition and Echo Glow Bundle Now 50% Off

Echo Dot Kids Edition - Rainbow - With Echo Glow

The Echo Dot and Echo Glow work together to create a fun, Alexa-enabled experience for kids. The Dot is colorful in its own right, but when combined with the Glow add to the overall function and atmosphere.

Today, the Echo Dot Kids Edition and Echo Glow Bundle gets a huge price cut, down $49.99 from its usual $99.98 tag on Amazon. The smart speaker comes with FreeTime Unlimited for a year, which equals kid-friendly content such as skills, games, songs and Audible books.

The improved Echo Dot has better speakers to enjoy music more. The device automatically filters out explicit songs from platforms such as Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The Echo Dot can become an intercom with the Drop In skill. Announcements can also come in handy for home communication. 

It’s not everyday that a 50% off deal comes, especially with the Glow and Echo Dot Kids Edition. Buy it today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
