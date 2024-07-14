Eddy Cue and Tim Cook arrive in Sun Valley conference

Chief software engineer Eddy Cue and Apple CEO Tim Cook have landed in Idaho for the Sun Valley Conference.

The Sun Valley Conference is held every year in Sun Valley, Idaho, and serves as a conference for tech giants. Some have compared it to a camp for billionaires, an event where media and tech moguls gather while making deals and engaging in activities such as whitewater rafting and golfing. Cue and Cook are regular attendees of the conference and have shown up this year. Other expected attendees include Bill Gates of Microsoft, Mark Bezos of Amazon, Bob Iger of Disney, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, Neal Mohan of YouTube, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Mark Benioff of Salesforce, John Donahoe of Nike, Ken Yoshida of Sony, and Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, among others.

The event at Sun Valley is members only and press presence is very limited.