Edge browser on track to oust Safari in Most-Used desktop browser spot

Microsoft’ Edge browser is set to overtake Apple’s Safari browser in the most used desktop browser category. Google Chrome still stands as the world’s most-used desktop browser by a mile. For second place, Safari might lose its place to Microsoft’s offering.

Edge is the replacement to Internet Explorer and has been slowly climbing up the charts. According to StatCounter’s Desktop Browser Market Share, Microsoft Edge has moved from 7.81 to 9.54 percent in January this year. In comparison, the Safari browser stands at 9.84 percent in January while Chrome has a commanding lead at 65.38 percent share in the same timeframe.

Microsoft’s browser app might pose a danger to Safari on desktop, but Apple’s browser still has a significant lead in terms of browser usage on mobile devices. On a global platform, Safari browser enjoys a 19.84 percent usage, just behind Chrome’s 63.06 percent. The third and fourth place are Firefox and Edge, with 4.18 and 4.12 percent share, respectively.