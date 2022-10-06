Editable Tweets arriving on Twitter Blue Australia, New Zealand and Canada

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Social media platform Twitter said today that Australia, Canada and New Zealand Twitter Blue subscribers can now edit their tweets as an option.

Editing a tweet has been in the works for several weeks now, and it seems that the feature is finally rolling out to select countries. The ‘Edit Tweet’ option can now be found when tapping the three button option at the top right part of the tweet, just below ‘Add/remove from Lists’.

Twitter Blue subscribers in Australia, Canada and New Zealand will have the option appear in their most recent tweets. Keep in mind that the ‘edit tweet’ feature will only be visible within 30 minutes of posting. When a tweet is edited, a tag titled ‘edited’ will appear on the post, and the previous version will be available to view.

Twitter says that the edit tweet feature will be arriving in the US soon. Twitter Blue costs $2.99 a month.

