Education Program Launched by The Kings Trust And Apple

The Kings Trust, a charity in the United Kingdom, and Apple will be collaborating to release an education program that assists the younger generation develop careers in industries that are creative.

Kings Trust x Apple Creative Labs will provide the audience that is over 18 or 30 years old will be given the opportunity to collaborate with experts. 20 people in this specialized program will learn skills aligned with their industry and valuable insight with the use of technology from Apple. More sessions and cohorts will be added in 2027.

The Kings Trust and Apple have been working together way back 2019 with access branching out to engineering, mathematics, arts and science and technology to United Kingdom Schools. Resources are also from The Kings Trust to develop the literacy level of AI al