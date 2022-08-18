EE in the UK to offer Apple One as part of phone plan

UK cellular service carrier EE made an announcement today that the company will be bundling Apple One as part of its phone plans.

Apple’s bundled service will be part of EE’s ‘Full Works’ plan beginning August 31. However, it’s worth noting that previous plans already have the Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple Music, which means it’s only the iCloud storage that’s new.

EE is set to become the first telecommunications carrier to offer Apple One as a perk. The plan costs £14.95 per month and has 50GB of iCloud storage alongside the aforementioned services.

The introduction of Apple One in a carrier plan sets the stage for other companies to do the same, and it’s yet to be determined if the integration will be successful in the future.

The Apple One bundle allows customers to subscribe to their preferred services at a lower price tag and through unified billing.