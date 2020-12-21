EFF condemns Facebook, supports Apple

The fight between Apple and Facebook continues to heat up as the former continues to push privacy updates that affect the later. Apple is set to release a slew of new privacy features to its iPhone and iPad customers in early 2021. The new update will allow users to disable tracking features in apps individually.

The social networking giant Facebook has come out hard against Apple for planning to release the set of privacy updates next year. Facebook continues to say that the majority of the businesses, especially small businesses, will be largely affected if tracking is disabled. Tracking allows apps (companies) to offer personalized ads based on the activity of the user.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation said,”Facebook has recently launched a campaign touting itself as the protector of small businesses. This is a laughable attempt from Facebook to distract you from its poor track record of anticompetitive behavior and privacy issues as it tries to derail pro-privacy changes from Apple that are bad for Facebook’s business.”

Facebook makes money from ads and when Apple releases its privacy features, the company will be affected at some scale. The company took two full page ads in major newspapers in the United States criticizing Apple’s upcoming privacy features.