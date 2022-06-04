Elago’s 2 in 1 Apple Watch Band and Armor Case is Now Just $13

Grab an Apple Watch essential with the Elago Apple Watch Armor Case with Band. Today, it’s down to just $12.75 from its original price of $17 on Amazon.

Elago’s Apple Watch band plus armor case makes it easy for you to protect your Apple-branded smartwatch and wear it in just seconds. There’s no more mixing and matching, and you won’t have to do more than several steps to outfit your Apple Watch. The Armor Case and Band comes in 40/41mm and 44/45mm models and are great fits on both.

With full body protection you can shake off nasty bumps, scratches and drops. Precision cut-outs let you use your Apple Watch and all its functions without the case getting in the way. It’s super durable and yet manages to be relatively lightweight so it won’t be a burden on your wrist.

Grab the Elago Apple Watch Band and Armor Case for only $12.75 today!