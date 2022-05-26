Elago’s MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand Drops to Just $21

A 2-for-1 wireless charging stand is an ideal way to reduce clutter while keeping your devices charged up. Today, the Elago MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand is down to just $21.59 from its original price of $25 on Amazon. All you need to do is tick the on-page coupon to see the price adjustment.

Elago’s charging stand is merely a small pyramid but it does wonders for topping off your iPhone 13 and Apple Watch’s battery. MagSafe lets you charge without having to spend more time connecting the cable or aligning the magnets, and you’ll be able to align your iPhone 13 in portrait or landscape mode.

The charging stand is made from premium silicone material that’s non-toxic, and you can tuck away the cables so it’s out of sight. Elago is a brand that’s known for long-lasting products, so you can expect the MagSafe charger to last a long time. Buy it at a discounted price today!