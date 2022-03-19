‘Election’ Ad Highlights iPadOS’ creative power

A new video ad featuring the newly released iPad Air 5 tells the story of two students as they compete for the class president position.

‘Election’ is similar to the ‘Underdogs’ video and takes the views of Max and Emma as they design their campaign posters. The rivals try to outdo one another with poster designs as pop-up notifications reveal election updates.

The soundtrack for the video is Sparks’ ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us’ and it’s only about a minute long. Those interested can view it on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

The iPad Air 5 was revealed during the ‘Peek Performance’ event and will be on sale starting March 18. Apple’s newest iPad Air model has the M1 processor, 5G connectivity, USB-C connectivity and ultra wide camera with support for Center Stage. Pricing starts at $599 for the base model and is available in several color options.