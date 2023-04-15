Elevate Your MacBook to New and Ergonomic Heights with the Discounted HiRise Pro MacBook Stand

A laptop riser, at first glance, may seem to be an optional accessory, but if you want to stay comfortable and in good health then it’s truly a necessity. Today, you can get the Twelve South HiRise Pro MacBook Stand for just $84.26 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Twelve South’s newest laptop stand can be adjusted from 2.5 inches to 6 inches in elevation. A tilted design allows for comfortable navigation and an angled view. You can put practically any new MacBook on the stand, from the M2 MacBook Air to the 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro. The weighted base has a leather surface and can be used to hide a MagSafe charging disk.

Each arm in the stand is covered with silicone to hold your laptop in place without any risk of damaging it. After a while, your neck and back will thank you for the more ergonomic placement. Buy the discounted HiRise Pro MacBook Stand today!