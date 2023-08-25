Eligible Apple Card holders Get 5% Daily Cash promo on travel and dining

Apple recently launched a promo where select Apple Card users can get 5% Daily Cash when they spend on travel and dining purchases.

The new limited-time deal gives up to $6,000 on dining and $20,000 on travel spend. The offer is not exclusive to the Apple Pay service- customers can still get the cash back when they use their titanium card or virtual card number as well. Eligible customers will not need to enroll or register- they will be notified of the offer, which runs from August 21 through September 20. Cardholders who are qualified will receive an email.

Those interested can check their Wallet app and see if they can avail of the promo. The cash back will come in the form of Apple Savings or Apple Cash. Apple Savings was recently launched in April this year and is a high-yield savings account feature from Goldman Sachs and Apple.