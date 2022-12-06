Elon Musk announces Apple has resumed advertising on Twitter

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, has announced that Apple has resumed advertising on the platform. While Apple did not confirm or deny that it had stopped advertising, Musk mentioned during a Twitter Space event that the Cupertino-based company has “fully resumed advertising” a week after he criticized Apple for stopping its ad operations on Twitter.

Musk visited Apple Park on Wednesday and met with CEO Tim Cook. He said that the meeting went well and that Apple has no plans to remove Twitter from its App Store.

In a post on Twitter, Musk also noted that Apple is currently the largest advertiser on the platform, indicating the importance of the company’s decision to resume advertising.

Apple does not disclose its advertising spend, but a Washington Post report suggests that the company spent around $131,000 on Twitter ads between November 10 and 16, down from $220,000 between October 16 and 22.