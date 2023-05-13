Elon Musk appoints new Twitter CEO

Elon Musk recently tweeted that he has hired a new CEO for the social media platform.

Musk mentioned in the post that the upcoming CEO will be managing the role while he will become an executive chair, CTO, and oversee system operations, software, and product. It’s only been revealed that former NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino will be assuming the Twitter CEO position.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!



My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Yaccarino was the Global Advertising and Partnerships Chairman at NBCU and played a role in the ad-supported streaming service when she was advertising sales head. Reports say that the move was to try and bring back advertisers after a significant drop in 2022. With an advertising executive at the helm, concerns might be alleviated and companies may be persuaded to come back. Relaxed content moderation and advertiser concerns halted ad spending and brought about a temporary suspension by many.

Yaccarino will assume the CEO role by the middle of June.