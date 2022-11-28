Elon Musk threatens iPhone rival If Twitter gets booted from App Store

The current owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, says he will make an ‘alternative phone’ if his app were to be removed from Play Store and App Store.

As a company, Twitter has undergone radical changes ever since Musk took the helm. However, questionable policy alterations, as well as significant events, might force app platforms to close down the app if the situation worsens.

Musk, apparently is not worried about giants Google and Apple shutting down his app- he says that he will make his own smartphone brand instead. In a tweet response, the Tesla CEO said that he ‘will make an alternative phone’, although Musk did not provide any further details.

It’s not impossible for the Twitter CEO to enact his plan, given his enormous resources and workers. Musk is known to create companies and products at a whim. However, there’s no guarantee that the smartphone will be a success or rival that of Google or Apple’s.