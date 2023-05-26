Ember’s find my-compatible travel Mug 2+ launches at Apple store

Apple has begun selling the Ember Travel Mug 2+ on its official Apple online store in the United States.

Travel Mug 2+ is the latest temperature-controlled mug from Ember. The company makes mugs that can keep hot beverages hot all day with a charging coaster, or up to three hours without. The Travel Mug 2+ is compatible with the iPhone via Bluetooth and the companion Ember app. On the mug itself are touch controls that can increase or decrease the temperature to keep the contents hot. A built-in battery powers the mechanism.

Even more noteworthy is the fact that the Travel Mug 2+ has Find My support, which means that users can find their high-tech mugs using the iPhone’s Find My app. The mug also works on the Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch.

The Ember Travel Mug 2+ is available to buy at the US Apple Store online and is priced at $199.95.