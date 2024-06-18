News

Emergency SOS to have live support on iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
Emergency SOS

The iOS 18 will deliver an update to its Emergency SOS system that allows users who may be faced with an emergency to give out more information and disclose the situation to emergency personnel.

The new emergency SOS update can now support a live video feed or recorded clip from your camera roll that can be sent to emergency respondents. The video is sent through a secure line network to the dispatcher.

Emergency SOS

Upon getting key information, dispatchers can then send help faster in times of emergencies when the feature is on. This allows users in such situation to have the options to provide their location, evaluate risk or injury, and the video could also serve as evidence for another time when needed.

This iPhone feature is also on the Apple Watch, and is set to automatically dial your local emergency number and share the location with emergency services. This serves as the spine of the Emergency SOS, Fall detection, and Crash detection as the smartphone is connected via satellite.

