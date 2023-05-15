Emergency SOS via Satellite launches in New Zealand and Australia

Apple has expanded its Emergency SOS via Satellite service to two more regions.

Emergency SOS via Satellite has been steadily rolling out since it launched in 2022. In the latest update, New Zealand and Australia iPhone 14 users will now be able to communicate with someone even if their phones have zero signal.

The feature allows iPhone 14 users to send an emergency services message even without Wi-Fi or cellular access. A low-bandwidth message is transmitted via satellite to a relay center and waiting specialists. While its primary usage is for emergencies, Emergency SOS can also be utilized to find friends and family if needed.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is auto-activated with the handset and without any fees for two years. The iPhone 14 lineup supports the feature. After launching in New Zealand and Australia, the service is now available in Portugal, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Germany, France, Ireland, the UK, and North America.