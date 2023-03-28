Emergency SOS via Satellite launches in six new regions

Apple’s iOS 16.4 update brings the iPhone 14 feature Emergency SOS via Satellite to six new regions.

In a press release, Apple said that Emergency SOS via Satellite will go live in Portugal, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Belgium, and Austria. For the iPhone 14 to work the device has to be updated to iOS 16.4.

Emergency SOS via Satellite was initially introduced in Canada and the US in November for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14. A month later, the feature extended to the UK, Ireland, Germany, and France. Once it goes live, users that dial local emergency numbers will have the call automatically redirected to 112, which is the emergency number in Europe in the event that there’s no Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

Emergency SOS via Satellite is free for two years after phone activation and when the service goes live in the new regions.