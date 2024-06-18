Emergency SOS via Satellite to have SMS functionality

Apple is adding a messaging functionality to its Emergency SOS via the Satellite platform.

An expansion to the concept was revealed during this year’s WWDC, allowing users in the future to send messages to another user even when there’s no wi-fi or cellular service. Titled ‘Messages via Satellite’, the functionality works the same as Emergency SOS except it has greater granular control over the content. Messages can be sent via a satellite through a ping, with users getting instructions on how they can do so. Typically, this involves having the iPhone pointed at a satellite so the text can be sent.

It’s believed that Messages via Satellite will be added in iOS 18 when it rolls out in the fall season. However, Apple did not specifically mention when the feature will arrive or if it will come with iOS 18, or if it will arrive in a future update.