Emergency SOS via Satellite to launch in more countries

Apple recently announced in a press release that its satellite feature will be arriving on several more countries in 2023.

Emergency SOS via Satellite was first launched to the public and for the iPhone 14 in November in Canada and the US, with a requirement that the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 must have at least iOS 16.1.

This week, the feature launched in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and France with a requirement of iOS 16.2 for local emergency numbers.

Emergency SOS is free for iPhone 14 owners for two years after they activate their devices. In the absence of cellular service, text messages may be sent via satellite, which could take anywhere between 15 seconds to a minute, depending on conditions.

Apple did not disclose which countries will have Emergency SOS via Satellite next in the press release or on its official website.