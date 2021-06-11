Enable Hands-Free Navigation and Calls with the OtterBox MagSafe Car Mount at 20% Off

It would be wise to take full advantage of your iPhone’s features so you can get more out of it. Today, the OtterBox MagSafe Car Mount is down to just $39.96 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

Achieve wireless charging and mount your iPhone with just one hand via the OtterBox Performance Car Dash & Windshield Mount. It’s designed for seamless MagSafe interaction and with a recommendation that you use the OtterBox MagSafe case for the best results.

The mount adjusts depending on your optimal view and can hold your device in both landscape and portrait position. The suction cup has a removable adhesive so you can reposition anywhere you want. The product includes a permanent dash mounting disc and a limited lifetime warranty, to boot.

A branded MagSafe charger and mount is a good investment especially if you spend a significant amount of time in your vehicle. At 20%, the OtterBox Performance Car Dash & Windshield Mount for MagSafe is the perfect buy!