End-to-end Encryption to be Removed on Instagram on May 8

End-to-end encryption for DMs will now be removed by Instagram starting on May 8, which means that Meta may be able to view the message contents between you and the person you are talking to.

Message encrypting has been an option you could use for Instagram but will now be removed as an under the radar announcement was made. The help page stated that the feature will be removed for DMs or direct messages.

Meta has come under constant pressure for a few years now by child safety and law enforcement groups on removing encryption. Meta being able to see messages could train chatbots and make advertising algorithms. This is a complete 360 as back in 2019, they were promoting stronger encryption standards for messaging and social media apps. A spokesperson states that for those who want to keep end-to-end encryption conversations, they can do it on a different platform like WhatsApp.