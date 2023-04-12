Enhanced FHD quality and SharePlay features added to YouTube Premium

YouTube recently shared several new YouTube Premium features that will be coming to iPhone users.

YouTube Premium subscribers will soon have access to enhanced 1080p videos and SharePlay compatibility. The company said the features will be rolling out ‘in the coming weeks.’ The enhanced resolution, as per YouTube, will make videos ‘extra crisp and clear’, and more so if the video has a lot of motion and detail. Standard 1080p will remain an option for non-Premium subscribers.

SharePlay allows the sharing of YouTube videos on a FaceTime call. YouTube also announced several new features, including the option to ‘continue watching’ on a different device, toggling auto download of recommended videos on wifi for later viewing, and a queue option in both Android and iOS. The full details are available to view on YouTube’s blog post.

YouTube Premium subscribers pay $11.99 monthly and offer ad-free videos, downloading for offline viewing, and watching even when the phone is locked.