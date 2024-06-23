Enjoy $19 Off the AirTag 4 Pack

You can never have enough item trackers, and today’s deal ensures you get an adequate amount while saving. The 4-pack Apple AirTag is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

Advertisements

A 4-pack of AirTag can be used as a tracker for your iPhone, car keys, wallet, and other valuable items. The sense of security having these around is immense, and pretty soon you’ll be reaching for your iPhone to retrieve your things and saving time in the process. Use the Find My app or use the built-in speaker to make the AirTag produce an audible sound for nearby location. Precision Finding is a marvel as the Ultra Wideband technology will point you in the right direction.

In the event that you lose the items and short-distance tracking doesn’t help, you can rely on the Find My network and thousands of Apple devices to get an approximation of where it is. Get the discounted Apple AirTag today!