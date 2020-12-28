Enjoy $20 Off on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds

Anker’s audio products are something to write home about, and the Liberty Air 2 Truly Wireless Earbuds is no exception. Today, it’s dropped down to just $69.99 from its original price of $89.99 on Amazon.

Diamond-Inspired sound is the Liberty Air’s claim to fame. The driver domes maintain rigidity even under high frequencies, which equal 15 percent more bandwidth for twice as much bass and clear treble.

Those working from home will find the cVc noise reduction technology and two mic more than adequate for video calls and conferences. 95 percent of voice is retained while 60 percent of noise is filtered out.

Liberty Air 2 has a customized EQ setting test and intelligently analyzes results, then puts out hearing sensitivity and changes equalizer settings according to the user. Last but not least, a single full charge puts out an amazing 7 hours of playback, and 28 hours with the included case.

Buy the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds at just $69.99 today!