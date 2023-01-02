Enjoy $200 Off on an Acer 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

It’s clearly time to upgrade to a bigger and wider monitor if you’re constantly multi-tasking and have a game, apps, and several dozen browser windows open at once. Today, you can grab the Acer Predator 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for just $899.99 from its original price of $1,100 on Amazon.

Acer’s gaming monitor sports a QHD resolution of 3440×1440, which should be more than enough to meet your needs. Gaming-wise, you won’t ask for anything more, as the Predator has NVIDIA G-Sync and Reflex Latency to keep things sharp and smooth. The refresh rate can be maxed at 180Hz and at a delay of just 0.3 seconds. 400nits of brightness ensure you won’t be squinting to make out details or content on the screen.

It’s worth noting that the 34-inch curved gaming monitor has 2 speakers and several HDMI and USB ports for connectivity. At $200 off, there’s no better time than now to spring for the upgrade. Buy it today!