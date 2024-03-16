News

Enjoy 21% Off the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

By Samantha Wiley
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Get a proven Apple-made USB-C charger at a discounted price. Today, the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter is down to just $14.99 from its original price of $20 on Amazon.

The 20W USB-C charger features iPhone fast charging capability, which means you can get more use out of your iPhone sooner than a regular charger. With an iPhone 8, you can get half the charge in just 30 minutes, and an iPad Air or iPad Pro at a similar rate. It’s worth noting that the power adapter is compatible with AirPods and the Apple Watch so you have an all-around charger when you get this product.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

While you can get similar chargers at a lower price, you should invest in quality tech gadgets so you won’t compromise your daily driver. Being made by Apple, you can rely on it and expect it to last a long time. Get it today!

