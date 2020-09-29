iLounge Logo

Enjoy 25% Off on the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

When the tunes you’re cranking out has to have the highest quality you can’t go wrong with Marshall. The brand has come a long way since and now has an impressive lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers.

Today, you can grab the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $299.99, down $100 from its original price of $399.99 on Amazon. That’s a significant 25% discount right there.

The addition of a mid-range driver makes songs clear and articulate across all frequencies and provides a true 360-degree Blumlein stereo experience. It features Bluetooth 5.0 technology, IPX2 water resistance, flush corner caps and solid metal grille. At the front is the world-famous Marshall script.

A single full charge can provide up to 20 hours of playback. The Marshall Tufton also has multi-host functionality and allows seamless switching between Bluetooth devices.

The Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speakeris an excellent companion for audiophiles on the go. At $299.99, it’s definitely worth your money!

