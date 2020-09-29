Enjoy 25% Off on the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker

When the tunes you’re cranking out has to have the highest quality you can’t go wrong with Marshall. The brand has come a long way since and now has an impressive lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers.

Today, you can grab the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $299.99, down $100 from its original price of $399.99 on Amazon. That’s a significant 25% discount right there.

The addition of a mid-range driver makes songs clear and articulate across all frequencies and provides a true 360-degree Blumlein stereo experience. It features Bluetooth 5.0 technology, IPX2 water resistance, flush corner caps and solid metal grille. At the front is the world-famous Marshall script.

A single full charge can provide up to 20 hours of playback. The Marshall Tufton also has multi-host functionality and allows seamless switching between Bluetooth devices.

The Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speakeris an excellent companion for audiophiles on the go. At $299.99, it’s definitely worth your money!