Enjoy $30 Off with the SanDisk 1TB G-Drive Portable SSD

If you’re in the market to get a portable SSD drive with huge storage space, then you’re in luck. Today, the SanDisk 1TB G-Drive Portable Solid State Drive is down to just $129.99 from its original price of $160 on Amazon.

In today’s digital world there’s no reason not to have a portable disk drive. Those who want a reliable and speedy storage drive will find a lot to like in the G-Drive SSD by SanDisk. It’s ready for the rigors and the wear and tear of the outdoors, including an impressive IP67 dust and water resistance and shock-proof drop characteristics of up to 3 meters in height.

What sets the SanDisk 1TB G-Drive SSD apart from the competition is newer technology, including a cooling aluminum core, hardware encryption, USB-C connectivity, and pro-grade transfer speeds. It’s ultra portable and can fit inside any bag or purse. At $30 off, it’s one of the best portable solid state drives you can buy today!