News

Enjoy $300 Off the Apple Studio Display

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Studio Display

Upgrade to a 5K display that has enough real estate for all your apps, browsers, and games. Today, the 27-inch Apple Studio Display is down to just $1,299.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand $1,599.00 $1,299.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Take immersion to a whole new level with the Apple Studio Display. The 27-inch monitor boasts a 5K Retina display with rated 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and up to a billion colors. Photo editing and working with videos isn’t just nice and clear, but also sharp and have all the details you’d want. Pair it with an Apple Silicon Mac and you should have a workstation that’s ready for anything.

Apple Studio Display

5K resolution aside, the Apple Studio Display also has a crystal-clear 12MP Ultra Wide camera for video calls. Rounding out the details are a three-mic array for voice recordings and calls, and a six-speaker audio system with Spatial Audio for listening to music or watching videos. Buy the discounted Apple Studio Display today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Music
‘Heartbreak’ and ‘Love’ personalized stations arrive in Apple Music
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Upgraded Neural Engine heading to upcoming iPhone 16
1 Min Read
HomePod
HomePod SharePlay feature removed from tvOS and iOS 17.4 beta
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
Apple’s AirTag is Down to Just $24
1 Min Read
Kimi app
Movie Piracy App Kimi booted from App Store
1 Min Read
Invasion
Apple TV+ ‘Invasion’ gets third season green light
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
OLED MacBook Pro might be delayed
1 Min Read
M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini
M2 Pro 2023 Mac Mini Drops to Just $1,199
1 Min Read
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Apple TV+ ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ canceled
1 Min Read
new iPad and MacBook Air
March might bring new iPad and MacBook Air models
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro Max to have unprecedented battery life
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The Second Generation AirPods Pro is 24% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?