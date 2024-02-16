Enjoy $300 Off the Apple Studio Display

Upgrade to a 5K display that has enough real estate for all your apps, browsers, and games. Today, the 27-inch Apple Studio Display is down to just $1,299.99 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

Take immersion to a whole new level with the Apple Studio Display. The 27-inch monitor boasts a 5K Retina display with rated 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and up to a billion colors. Photo editing and working with videos isn’t just nice and clear, but also sharp and have all the details you’d want. Pair it with an Apple Silicon Mac and you should have a workstation that’s ready for anything.

5K resolution aside, the Apple Studio Display also has a crystal-clear 12MP Ultra Wide camera for video calls. Rounding out the details are a three-mic array for voice recordings and calls, and a six-speaker audio system with Spatial Audio for listening to music or watching videos. Buy the discounted Apple Studio Display today!