Enjoy 31% Off When You Upgrade to the ASUS ROG Rapture Gaming Router

If you want a router that’s optimally designed to reduce lag and latency and deliver the best online gaming experience possible, consider ASUS’ gaming router product. Today, the ROG Rapture Gaming Router is down to just $115.99 from its original price of $170 on Amazon.

The Rapture WiFi Gaming Router is an exceptional gaming router that can double as a conversation piece, with its vertical stand and slick blue-and-purple design. Under the hood, you get a triple level accelerator technology which optimizes your data packets from computer to game server. It’s also GeForce Now optimized so you can play cloud games with significantly reduced lag.

ASUS says that the router can give you up to 90% lower ping, and your whole network is protected by AiProtection Pro. The router supports Aimesh routers so you can fill in dead spots easily and with minimal hassle.

Get the gaming-centric ROG Rapture Router at a whopping 31% discount today!