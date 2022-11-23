Enjoy $40 Off on the AirPods 2

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Black Friday deals continue to come in at full burst, and today you can get a huge discount on the 2nd-generation AirPods. Apple’s wireless earbuds is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

Apple AirPods
PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours... $159.00 $79.00 Buy on Amazon

Apple’s second AirPods is better than ever, with the H1 chip delivering superb connectivity. A single full charge of the earbuds will last you five hours, while you can enjoy around 24 hours with the charging case. It works great with Apple Music and iPhone users.

Sharing a song on two AirPods is possible, and you can have Siri announce your messages, for example. Setup is virtually seamless and more convenient with in-ear detection and automatic switching. Charging is done via Lightning cable, and you can listen to high-quality audio every time you put them on.

At $40 off, there’s no better time than now to avail of the deal. Buy the AirPods 2 today!

